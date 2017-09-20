Wed September 20, 2017
National

September 20, 2017

KP minister fined for traffic rulesviolation

PESHAWAR: The traffic police on Tuesday issued ticket to a provincial cabinet member for careless driving on the Grand Trunk Road. Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, provincial minister for Excise and Taxation, was present in the car when traffic wardens stopped it on GT Road for rash driving. The traffic wardens issued Rs200 ticket to driver Wahid for careless driving. He was also issued warning for traffic violations.

The traffic police have started a campaign against the traffic violators and a number of VIPs were issued tickets during the drive. A traffic police official said that those issued ticket during the last few weeks included ministers, parliamentarians, senior bureaucrats and other high profile dignitaries.He added that everyone would be dealt as per the law and no VIP will be spared only for having a government office.

