Wed September 20, 2017
National

September 20, 2017

New Railways Police IG assumes charge

LAHORE: Recently appointed Pakistan Railways Inspector General  Dr Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday formally took over the charge of his new post. A contingent of Pakistan Railways police presented a guard of honour to the new IG, a grade-21 officer, on his arrival from Quetta to the Central Police Office of Railways police. DIG Operations Shariq Jamal Khan, DIG Headquarters Jawwad Ahmed Dogar, AIG Admin Syed Hammad Haider and Lahore Division SP Railways Raja Zaheer Arshad welcomed him. The IG said that matters pertaining to Railways police personnel would be resolved on priority basis. He said Railways’ property and passengers’ safety would be ensured at every cost.

