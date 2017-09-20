Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nestlé chief elected PDA chair

Nestlé chief elected PDA chair

LAHORE: Syed Yawar Ali, chairman Nestlé Pakistan Ltd has been elected as the chairman of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) for the year 2017-18, a handout said on Tuesday.

“The executive committee and board of directors of Pakistan Dairy Association were elected unopposed,” the PDA said in the announcement. “Aatif Nadeer, chief operating officer Fauji Foods Ltd has been elected as senior vice chairman, while Sulaiman Sadiq Monnoo, chief executive officer Dairy Land (Pvt) Limited as vice chairman.” The statement said that other members of the of PDA are:  Ali Ahmed Khan, chief executive officer Engro Foods Ltd, Syed Mazher Iqbal, chief executive officer Haleeb Foods Ltd, Malik Tasawar Hussain, chief administrator Millac Foods Limited, Jorge Montero, CEO Tetra Pak Pakistan Ltd, Ikram ul Haq, director Sharif Milk Products Pvt Ltd, Rashid Haleem, executive director Everfresh Farms Pvt Ltd, Imran Afzaal, CEO, Malmo Foods Pvt Ltd.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement