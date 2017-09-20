Nestlé chief elected PDA chair

LAHORE: Syed Yawar Ali, chairman Nestlé Pakistan Ltd has been elected as the chairman of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) for the year 2017-18, a handout said on Tuesday.

“The executive committee and board of directors of Pakistan Dairy Association were elected unopposed,” the PDA said in the announcement. “Aatif Nadeer, chief operating officer Fauji Foods Ltd has been elected as senior vice chairman, while Sulaiman Sadiq Monnoo, chief executive officer Dairy Land (Pvt) Limited as vice chairman.” The statement said that other members of the of PDA are: Ali Ahmed Khan, chief executive officer Engro Foods Ltd, Syed Mazher Iqbal, chief executive officer Haleeb Foods Ltd, Malik Tasawar Hussain, chief administrator Millac Foods Limited, Jorge Montero, CEO Tetra Pak Pakistan Ltd, Ikram ul Haq, director Sharif Milk Products Pvt Ltd, Rashid Haleem, executive director Everfresh Farms Pvt Ltd, Imran Afzaal, CEO, Malmo Foods Pvt Ltd.