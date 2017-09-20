Our economy

This refers to the article, ‘Can we avoid the IMF?’ (Sep 18), by Waqar Masood Khan. The right question should have been that ‘can we avoid the borrowing spree which has hugely accelerated during the past four years?’ The external debt is now exceeding $80 billion and the domestic debt has risen by more than three times. The nation is caught in a serious debt trap – something that the writer has ignored to highlight. The government has been tapping all available avenues for funding – IMF, concessional financing from bilateral sources, multilateral institutions and commercial borrowing from open market. Even if the prime minister decides not to approach the IMF, his government will be raising expensive borrowing from the commercial sources to bridge the huge trade gap which remains unaddressed. The country also has a plan to float $1 billion sukuk – Islamic bonds.

The growth achieved during the last few years is externally driven. The liquidity provided by loans has been squandered on unproductive imports to project a false sense of prosperity. Under the prevailing situation, no one should absolve himself for the prevalent economic mess. On the other hand, everyone must share the blame for the poor economic management.

Kulsoom Arif (Karachi)