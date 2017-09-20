This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to a dangerous game that is being played by a number of young boys. This death game is conducted regularly at a place called Devil’s Point. It is a deserted place near Sea View. Since it is scarcely populated and has little to no traffic, many people use the place as a racing track.

Bike racing is one of the dangerous activities and it is being carried out in the area for long. These people don’t follow any rules and ride their bikes recklessly. This may lead to fatal accidents where a person might lose his life or might be permanently disabled. The relevant authorities must take immediate action and put a ban on this illegal activity so that no more lives can be lost.

Zain Sarfaraz (Karachi)