NA faces lack of quorum for fifth day running

ISLAMABAD: The lower house of the parliament faced lack of quorum on Monday again leading to adjournment of proceedings for the fifth consecutive day.

Soon after recitation from the Holy Quraan and Na'at, the PPP parliamentarian Ghulam Mustafa Shah pointed out lack of quorum when only 18 lawmakers were present in the House. Deputy Speaker Murtaza Murtaza Javed Abbasi suspended proceedings. When the house re-assembled after some time there were only 56 members present forcing the chair to adjourn the House till Tuesday morning.

Due to lack of quorum Access to Information Bill, 2017 could not be taken up, nor could some other bills including the Auditor General’s (Functions, Powers and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2017 and the Apprenticeship Bill, 2017. The National Assembly had started discussion on atrocities against Rohingiya Muslims in Myanmar last Monday is still inconclusive for the last one week.