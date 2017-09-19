Tue September 19, 2017
National

September 19, 2017

Increase in taxes protest

PESHAWAR: The Coordination Committee, Tanzeem Tajiran Peshawar Cantonment on Monday staged a protest against increase in taxes and closure of the parking lot at Dil Jan Plaza.

Led by central leaders including Mujeebur Rehman, Mian Mohammad Akhtar, Shaukat Hamdard, Mohammad Shaukat and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They chanted slogans against the government and for the acceptance of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, Mujeebur Rehman said that the deteriorating law and order situation had badly affected their business for the last several years but the cantonment authorities had increased water tax, signboard tax, professional tax, property tax and other levies. They also complained against the insulting attitude of the cantonment authorities to them. The traders warned of continuing the protest till the acceptance of demands.

