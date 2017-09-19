PM reaches US to address UNGA

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who arrived here on Monday would be highlighting Pakistan’s case on Kashmir besides other significant issues in his maiden appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that commenced at its headquarters on the picturesque bank of Hudson River.

Pakistan Permanent Representative (PR) for the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, who received the prime minister at KFK airport, has reminded that the visit isn’t taking place on the US invitation but it’s UN specific where Pakistan’s global positioning would be showcased as Premier Abbasi will meet nine heads of state/government during his three-day trip to the UN Headquarters.

He will attend a number of sideline huddles. His interlocutors would be the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani, Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, his British and Nepalese counterpart, Jordanian King and US vice president. Flanked by Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua and Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary, Dr Lodhi told the media at her residence on a sumptuous dinner that the visit shouldn’t be seen in the prism of one particular meeting or shaking hands by the prime minister with the US President Donald Trump at his dinner reception or meeting with the US vice president that is taking place on Washington’s proposal. “It’s UN visit but not the United States, she said, recalling that Pakistan’s foreign policy was articulated in Islamabad alone, not in Washington anymore.

Ambassador Dr. Lodhi pointed out that while Kashmir will be fore issue for PM Abbasi, he will also raise Rohingya Muslims genocide issue as he will also attend Contact Group’s meeting on Rohingya Muslims.

Abbasi will have three hectic engagements days at the world body. He will meet founder of China-US relationship Dr. Henry Kissinger who is supposed to charge $10,000 for his every meeting. But Dr. Lodhi made it clear with a broad smile, “We don’t involve in such transactions.”

She said: “You cannot underrate any of the meetings of the prime minister in New York, as he will articulate the country’s foreign policy’s salient features before the world leaders. More than 90 heads of state/governments will be attending the UNGA summit. President Trump would for the first time address the UNO whom he used to call as a “Club” and had been downgrading it throughout.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry made it clear that Pakistan and United States were having a long history of ties. “Pakistan and the US will engage on several issues including Afghanistan,” he added.