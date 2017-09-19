Kashmir cause highlighted in Berlin’s multi-culture parade

Voices are now being heard in some parts of the West for the right of self-determination of the oppressed Kashmiris who have been held hostage with the help of more than a dozen draconian laws as well as brute force employed by 0.8 million regular Indian armed forces’ personnel and 0.5 million paramilitary troops.

During the last few weeks, parliamentarians from the UK came to Pakistan and expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris, supporting their right of self-determination. They accompanied president, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan. A similar goodwill move was undertaken by MPs from abroad some time earlier not only in Pakistan but in some other capitals of the West also. And now the Kashmiri cause has been highlighted in a befitting manner in a multi-cultural carnival and parade held recently in Berlin. The carnival was started some years ago but this is for the first time that Kashmiris have taken part in this unique demonstration, on a truck.

The multicultural parade was organised by a local community carnival organisation in which representatives of different cultures took part, the leading role being played by Germany-based Pakistanis.

The local authorities and some social sector organisations lent full support to the community carnival organisation whose coordination was done by Germany-based social figures hailing from different regions of the world including Pakistan and Kashmir.

At least 19 trucks participated in the carnival and one of them was specified for Kashmir which was arranged by Free Kashmir Organisation, Germany. As for the truck with Kashmiri shade, it was equipped with Kashmiri flags and banners on which human rights slogans were inscribed that helped in raising voice for Kashmiris in Europe.

The parade was attended by a large number of participants and various trucks moved in six hours in different areas of Berlin. Kashmiri song, “I love freedom and I will get freedom” was also presented throughout the community carnival.

Other trucks carried various banners with slogans against racism and brutalities and in favour of peace and harmony throughout the globe. The Kashmiri truck was also decorated with the Kashmiri flags and banners with pictures of human rights violations in Held Kashmir and slogans for free Kashmir.

Besides Kashmiri organisations, the carnival was attended by a number of other organisations and its objective is to highlight values and social rights of the people belonging to different cultures.

On this occasion, chairman Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Syed, who travelled from Brussels for cooperation in the context of this carnival said, “our objective is to highlight the issue of Kashmir and get support in favour of oppressed people of Held Kashmir. We shall continue to raise the issue of human rights of Kashmiris through new ways and methods”.