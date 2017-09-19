Tue September 19, 2017
National

September 19, 2017

NAB arrests two for graft

LAHORE: NAB, Lahore Monday arrested two accused persons for their involvement in Rs67 million embezzlement in connivance with former Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) Mian Abdul Rauf. The accused persons were identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Naseem.

According to a spokesman for the NAB, both the accused allegedly helped in embezzlement of Rs67 million meant for expansion of Pattoki-Chuniyan Road whereas the amount was deposited into account of Mian Abdul Rauf by Punjab Highways Department as compensation money for acquiring the land for the road expansion. Moreover, he said, the accused persons managed to deposit the amount fraudulently into their accounts.

The NAB Lahore has so far arrested Mian Abdul Rauf and six other accused persons in the same case and recovery of looted money is underway. Plea bargain deal is being approved by the Accountability Court.

