Argentine, Aussie goalkeepers agree to visit Pakistan

KARACHI: Eight Australian and four Argentine goalkeepers have agreed to visit Pakistan for the nine-a-side Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament next month in Karachi, PHF sources told ‘The News’.

Argentina are the current Olympic champions and Australia are ranked second in the world. Traveling documents of some of them have been received by PHF to fulfill the requirements of the visit, the sources said.

They added that other countries’ goalkeepers could be included in the event if needed by leaving out a few of the Australians. All eleven teams would have the services of foreign goalkeepers, they said.

PHF has already started the preparation for the tournament in a befitting manner at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi from this week. PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed will sit at the PHF’s Karachi office to monitor the preparation of the event.

PHF is organising this event to pay tribute to the heroes of the country who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country. The teams will be named after 11 martyrs who have been bestowed with Nishan-e-Haider, the highest military award of the country. This will be the first occasion in Pakistan’s sports history that 11 foreign players will participate at domestic level in any discipline.

Shahbaz used his contacts around the world to lure the foreign goalkeepers. “The names of the foreign goalkeepers will be disclosed when their travelling documents are processed,” Shahbaz told this correspondent.

He added that PHF was taking the event very seriously as it would pave the way for the return of international hockey to the country. It aims to boost the domestic hockey and glamourise the national game. The event will be telecast live, a source said.

They said that handsome prize money and other awards will be given to the successful teams and players in various categories. They mentioned that except the goalkeepers all players will be Pakistani.

The matches will be of fifty minutes duration, of which 10 minutes will be for penalty shootout. The sources said the matches would begin with penalty shootouts.The teams will be named after Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Major Tufail Muhammad, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, officer Rashid Minhas, Major Rana Shabbir Sharif, Sawar Muhammad Hussain Janjua, Major Muhammad Akram, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz, Captain Karnal Sher Khan, Havaldar Lalak Jan, and Naik Saif Ali Janjua.