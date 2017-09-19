PML-N scrapped south Punjab welfare projects, says Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said the PML-Q had started public welfare works on priority basis to remove backwardness from South Punjab but the PML-N committed dacoity on the rights of the people by scrapping our these projects.

Talking to the members of the party delegation who called on him Monday from Layyah headed by former MPA Ch Altaf Hussain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q had started public welfare works on priority basis to remove backwardness and deprivations of the South Punjab but the PML-N committed dacoity on the rights of the people by scrapping those projects; otherwise, today South Punjab would have been treading on the path of progress and people there were not forced to lead life of backwardness.

Expressing heartfelt sorrow over loss of precious lives in oil tankers accidents every other day in South Punjab, he said had our established burn centres been working the loss of precious lives in such accidents could have been much less.He said Rescue 1122 Service is serving the people without any discrimination, the PML-N government has not started even one project like this until now.