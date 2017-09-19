Death penalty for corrupt people  to eliminate corruption: PPP leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti has said the government should announce death penalty for corrupt people with the aim of eliminating corruption.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the economy of Pakistan was in a poor shape and the national debt was increasing with each passing day.“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission set up with the aim to end accountability has failed,” he maintained.

Referring to the ouster of Nawaz Sharif from the office of the prime minister, he said: “It is only because of the Supreme Court that action was taken against a big fish but there are many others who looted the public exchequer but no action has been taken against them.

“The country will become bankrupt if the situation remains the same.” Khwaja Hoti, who had resigned from the federal cabinet to protest corruption in the government in the past, suggested amendments to the Constitution like that of China, which hanged the corrupt even if they held high positions.

He felt that across-the-board accountability of corrupt people in every institution would purge the society of corruption and develop the country. The PPP leader observed that the rich were getting richer and the poor poorer while the middle class was vanishing.

He called for bringing back around 200 billion dollars held by Pakistani nationals in foreign banks to boost the country’s economy. He also demanded investigation into all the mega projects initiated by the Nawaz Sharif-led government, including the LNG and Nandipur projects.

The PPP leader said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government couldn’t reduce electricity loadshedding during its four and a half years rule. He said the nation and rulers should not worry about the threats, including those given by US President Donald Trump and said the conspirators in the country could create trouble at home.

“Instead of recognising Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism, the US president hurled threats at us. “The superpower should find out a political solution of the Afghan issue as it cannot be resolved by the use of force,” he stressed.