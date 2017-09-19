Yasmin rejects by-poll results, to move court

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid has rejected the NA-120 by-polls result unless the Election Commission of Pakistan verifies 29,000 unverified votes.

Addressing a press conference at the Chairman Secretariat on Tuesday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, who got around 47,000 votes, said she would also move the court against the silence of ECP over violation of its code in the by-polls.

She said already 25 petitions were pending in Election Commission and under the law, results couldn’t be declared unless the decision was made on the pending petitions. State machinery was massively used, development work was carried out, federal and provincial ministers actively participated in the election campaign and employment letters were distributed among voters in clear violation of the election code, he alleged. She stated 90 Shahrah and 180-Model Town were used as PML-N campaign centres where people of the constituency were served with meals regularly on state fund. The PTI would continue its struggle for the accountability of the Sharifs until every penny was spent on public, she said.

The PTI ticket holder also alleged that the PML-N purchased votes in the constituency whose proofs would also be presented before the media very soon.

She said the Sharif family was staying abroad but she was connected to people of the area, adding the poll result had indicated that a major chunk of voters were not willing to accept PML-N. Dr Yasmin said she would continue to raise voice for the people of NA-120 at every forum.