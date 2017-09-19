NA-120 results show people want continuity in policies: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Monday the success of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in the NA-120 by-election was an expression of people’s deep love for the PML-N leadership.

The results again proved that the people were those serving the public and fed up with the politics of agitation, said the chief minister. In a statement, he said the politics of lies, allegations and personal interest had been defeated through the power of vote. “They have again given the verdict that there is no room for negative politics of agitation in the country.”

He congratulated Begum Kulsoom over her success and thanked the party workers and office-bearers as well as the voters for their active role. The result had proved that the people wanted continuity of policies, Shahbaz added.

Separately, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkly called on the chief minister and discussed various matters of mutual interest, including promotion of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and enhancement of cooperation in different sectors.

The chief minister, who also spoke in Arabic language with the ambassador, said Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan in thick and thin, adding that Pakistanis had deep-rooted spiritual affiliation with Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia and the bilateral relations between the two countries are getting stronger with the passage of time,” said Shahbaz. He said the government was committed to bringing improvement in every sector of life as sufficient resources are being spent on public welfare.

The Saudi Ambassador commended different steps taken for improvement in social sector and said the public-friendly steps of the Punjab government under the leadership of Shahbaz are laudable.

Meanwhile, the chief minister condemned the blast targeting the security forces’ vehicle near the Chaman Border and prayed for earlier recovery of the injured. On the other hand, Shahbaz expressed his displeasure, yet again, over not adopting a unified strategy for executing the Saaf Pani Project.

Presiding over a meeting through video link, the chief minister was furious and asked the officials concerned why separate strategies were followed for implementing the most important programme of public interest.

“I need an answer,” he said, adding that he was answerable to Almighty Allah and the people. “All the concerned officials and the departments are required to work like a team to achieve goals,” Shahbaz stressed.

He said had there been an effective check and balance, separate strategies would have not been adopted. “This situation is very pitiable,” he added. “We are required to provide clean drinking water to the people in the province and the work would not proceed further if duties are performed this way,” said the chief minister, warning that action would be taken against the responsible persons.