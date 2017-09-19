Maryam working hard but needs to be cautious in speeches, says Saad

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said Maryam Nawaz should be cautious when addressing (public meetings).

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the PML-N leader said she was like a younger sister to him. “Maryam has been working hard; however, it is not the right time to compare her with Benazir Bhutto,” he said, adding, “She needs to be cautious when speaking (publicly)”.

Saad said Nawaz Sharif would soon return to the country but denied there was any discussion within the party to make Begum Kulsoom Nawaz the prime minister.He denied rumours of rifts within the PML-N and said everyone was united under Nawaz’s leadership. “Chaudhry Nisar is our senior, he has his own opinion,” Saad added.

The minister said the PTI, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami should learn from the NA-120 by-election result.Commenting on the former prime minister’s ouster, he said had they confronted the establishment’s disqualification of Nawaz, it would have made the situation worse.

The PML-N leader said although he was against family politics, it was the right of politicians’ children to come to the fore, if they struggle.The minister said the Indian military was fanning hatred in Afghanistan and Balochistan, adding it is necessary to respond to them in a fitting manner. “India is a major country and it will have to demonstrate maturity to restore peace in the region,” Saad stressed.