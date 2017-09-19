Tue September 19, 2017
September 19, 2017

Another way to die

The water that the people of Karachi drink on a daily basis is unfit for consumption. It is creating so many health problems for residents and it is also causing dangerous diseases, including lung cancer. It is unfortunate that the authorities are doing little to facilitate citizens.

As an alternative, many people are buying bottled water at exorbitant prices, but the poor cannot even think about this luxury. The authorities must take action to resolve the problem.

Ameer Hamza Mughal (Karachi)

