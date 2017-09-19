Mohtasib satisfied with processing of pension cases

Islamabad: The Wafaqi Mohtasib, Syed Tahir Shahbaz has said that timely finalisation of pension cases of retired officers/officials was the responsibility of all concerned departments.

He said that all concerned must ensure that pensioners do not suffer due to negligence and apathy of the dealing persons and appreciated the ongoing progress on the newly introduced pension mechanism in the federal government departments.

In pursuance of his directive several departments submitted implementation status of pension cases to the Mohtasib Secretariat which indicated satisfactory performance, as cases have timely processed and there were negligible pending cases. He expressed his satisfaction on the responsible performance of the departments and urged to handle the matter with same spirit and commitment in future as well.

The government departments are required to submit periodic reports about timely disposal of pension cases on regular basis to the Mohtasib Secretariat. It may be recalled that following growing complaints regarding delayed payments of legitimate dues to the retired government servants, the Mohtasib had constituted a committee to study the problems in detail and come up with suitable recommendations.

The committee’s recommendations were widely appreciated and all government agencies and departments have introduced new pension processing mechanism enabling them to finalize pension cases prior to the retirement date of the government functionaries .

Previously the pensioners and widows had to wait for unspecified time to receive their pensions. All the ministries and divisions have also designated Focal Persons to take care of all pension matters.