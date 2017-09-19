CDA to demand funds for launching Ghazi Barotha Water Project

Islamabad :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would again approach the federal government to obtain initial funds for multi-billion Ghazi Barotha Water Project aiming at overcoming the water shortage in the capital city.

An official said the mayor of Islamabad who is also chairman of CDA wrote a letter to the Prime Minister House and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also gave a positive response on the request to release funds for the Ghazi Barotha Water Project.

He said now the CDA would again ask the PM House to provide funds for launching of the Ghazi Barotha Water Project in December this year that would help resolve the issue of supply of clean drinking water for next 30 years. The project worth Rs37 billion was announced by the CDA in 2006 under which the civic agency planned to bring in 200 million gallon per day (MGD) of water for the twin cities from the Ghazi Barotha Dam on the Indus River.

Under the agreed-on formula, the CDA is allowed to take 74 cusecs of water each from Sindh and Punjab, 27 cusecs from Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and 24 cusecs from Balochistan. Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi said the provinces have agreed to give their share of water to Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha (Indus River) and the project would be launched soon. "We are working on the project, but it is in initial stages. We are hopeful that the federal government will soon release the required funds for this project."