Call to make buildings secure, fireproof

LAHORE :Office-bearers and experts from Asian Fire Service Association (AFSA) UK called on Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The team headed by Pakistani British national Mehrban Sadiq accompanied by Chief Fire Officer (R) UK Fire Service Darel Operey, Fire Fighting Management Expert Steven Garcia, Driving Instructor Expert Muhammad Ali and Secretary International Emergency Team UK Sahibzada Irfan Shah apprised the ACS Punjab that they have come to Lahore for the evaluation of fire instructors and driving instructors besides extending cooperation in development of technical specification, and review of emergency operational capacity of Punjab Emergency Service “Rescue 1122”.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer informed the meeting about the performance of his organisation. The meeting observed that the engineering universities from both United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan should collaborate to introduce architectural solutions that can make the newly constructed buildings more secure and fire-proof.