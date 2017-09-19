Dengue under control

Islamabad :Islamabad Capital Territory Health Department has so far come up with success in avoiding a possible outbreak of dengue fever as in last 10 days, less than 10 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection at public sector hospitals in the federal capital. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the public sector hospitals in Islamabad have tested a total of 68 patients positive for dengue fever so far this season and the number of patients is on decline instead of showing surge despite weather conditions are most suitable for transmission of the infection.

