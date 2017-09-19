Tue September 19, 2017
Lahore

September 19, 2017

Two workers die of suffocation

Lahore :Two labourers died and two fell unconscious after suffocation in a store in Gulshan-i-Iqabal on Monday.   According to reports, ammonia gas was being used in the store to ripen raw fruits. As the gas leaked, two labourers died on the spot while two fell unconscious. The dead were identified as Umar Farooq, 15, and Akhtar, 14. Their bodies have been shifted to hospital for postpartum while the injured, Irshad and Habib, are being treated at hospital. Police are investigating why the lethal gas was being used in the store.

 

Comments

