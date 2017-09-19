Tue September 19, 2017
Lahore

September 19, 2017

Punjab Assembly fails to meet quorum

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly session on Monday was adjourned without completion of agenda after it failed to meet the quorum. 

The session which started late for nearly two hours with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in chair held question hour session related to Primary Health and Minister concerned Khawaja Imran Nazir responded to the queries of legislators.

Responding to a question, Khwaja Imran Nazir admitted shortage of doctors in Punjab hospitals but said the government was working to address the issue and offering lucrative packages to doctors who prefer going abroad.

Responding to another question, Khwaja Imran Nazir said drug inspectors without any discrimination were taking action against medical stores selling expired medicines. Meanwhile, Ehsan Riaz Fatyana pointed out the quorum which the treasury failed to meet and the session was adjourned till Tuesday.

