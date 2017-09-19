Tue September 19, 2017
Lahore

September 19, 2017

Awareness exhibition

LAHORE :On the directives of IG NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, NH&MP Central Zone Mobile Education arranged an awareness exhibition for the children of a school in Lahore. The director of school Muhammed Iftikar, school staff, parents, motorway police officers and students were present on the occasion. They were briefed about road crossing, safety helmet, lane usage, seat belt, hazards of over speeding, driving during adverse weather conditions and other tips of road safety.  Muhammed Aftikar Hussain appreciated the role of motorway police in maintaining road safety.

 

