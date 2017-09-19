‘No mockery of any sect to be tolerated in Muharram’

In a meeting held at the Sindh Rangers headquarters on Monday, law enforcers and religious scholars vowed to ensure enforcement of the code of ethics devised by the provincial and federal governments for Muharram.

The meeting was presided over by Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed, while senior officials of the paramilitary force and religious scholars of different schools of thoughts were in attendance

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers observed that it was decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to mock or insult followers of any particular sect of Islam. The DG Rangers urged religious scholars to play their part in highlighting the true face of Islam.

The religious scholars who attended the meeting appreciated the efforts of the law-enforcement agencies in general and that of Sindh Rangers in particular in maintaining the province’s law and order situation.

They assured the Sindh Rangers’ chief that they would honour and abide by the government’s code of ethics for Muharram for maintaining peace in society. The participants of the meeting condemned every act of anti-social elements carried out with the objective to cause unrest and hatred among members of different sects of society.