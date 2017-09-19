MQM-P MPA Nadeem Razi defects to PSP

Dealing a blow to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), one of its Sindh Assembly members, Nadeem Razi, defected to the Pak Sarzameen Party on Monday.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal welcomed Razi into his party at a press conference. Razi is a member of the Sindh Assembly from Karachi’s PS-121 constituency. Kamal, a former Karachi mayor, and another MQM leader, Anis Qaimkhani, had formed the PSP in March 2016.

Addressing the press conference with PSP leaders Raza Haroon and Qaimkhani, he urged other political leaders to join his party. He claimed that scores of MQM-P workers were joining his political party every day. He said he knew many senior MQM-P leaders were waiting to join the PSP and they would be received with open arms.

Kamal said the PSP had fast emerged as a strong and stable political force in one and a half years, leaving behind parties which had been functioning for the last 35 years. He said the candle lit by the PSP would bring light to Sindh and the rest of Pakistan.

In his reaction, MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar tried to shrug off the latest defection, saying that a thousand people would join his party whenever any member left it. A number of MQM MPAs have joined the PSP since its formation in March last year.

In March this year, MQM-P dissident Sheikh Abdullah had joined the PSP after resigning from his provincial assembly seat, PS-97. Making his announcement soon after his resturn to the country after one year, he had told a press conference at Nishtar Park that Abduallah said he had heard the recent speech of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and decided that he had had enough of the propaganda against the country.