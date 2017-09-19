Opposition lawmaker submits resolution, seeks trial in ATC

An opposition lawmaker submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly’s secretariat on Monday, demanding that the killers of teenage girl Tania Khaskheli, who was shot dead in a village of the Jamshoro district earlier this month, should be tried in an anti-terrorism court.

The resolution, moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Sorath Thebo, said: “This august house strongly condemns the brutal murder of Tania Khaskheli, and this house demands the arrest of the culprits and facilitators and also demands their trial in an anti-terrorism court.”

The resolution had been submitted before police announced that they had arrested the two main culprits. On September 7 Nohani Khan, a feudal lord in the Jhangara Bajara town of Sehwan, along with his associates, allegedly shot dead Khaskheli, a 10th grade student, in her house after her family refused to marry her to him.

Police said Khan and his accomplice, Maula Bakhsh, were arrested in an encounter in the Dureji area of Balochistan. They had reportedly been hiding in the house of a relative of the local MNA.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, DIG Khadim Hussain Rind said: “The accused [Nohani], who is a nephew of infamous dacoit Ghulam Qadir Nohani admitted to his crime during the initial interrogation.”

Speaking to media persons after submitting her resolution, PML-N lawmaker Thebo said women’s rights were gravely infringed upon in the province during the rule of the Pakistan Peoples Party, which came to power with the support of female voters.

She said Tania’s mother had endured a lot of hardships to ensure education to her daughter, but an unscrupulous feudal lord had got the teenage girl killed. “What to talk of the rest of the province when such a heinous and brutal incident took place in the ancestral village of the chief minister?”

The opposition legislator alleged that people who were supporters of the chief minister were behind the incident as his supporters had no respect for women. She appealed to the inspector general of police to provide relief and justice to the family of the victim.

She said Tania’s family had yet to get justice though her mother had made a passionate appeal to CM to bring the culprits to book. Thebo said the daughters of Sindh were not willing to venture out of their homes to get education as they feared their honour would be at risk.

IGP praises policeSindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja lauded the Jamshoro police for arresting the accused in the Tania murder case, state-news agency APP said. A police statement said the provincial police chief announced a cash award of Rs200,000 and commendation certificates for cops who made the arrests.

It said the Tania murder case was lodged at the Jhangara Bajara police station in the Sehwan town. Police sprang to action two days after the chief justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh, had taken notice of Khaskheli’s murder. He had directed the Hyderabad DIG and the Jamshoro SSP to appear before the high court with the investigation record on September 19.