Man murders former father-in-law

A man was on the run from police after murdering his former father-in-law on Monday. The murder took place at the office of a goods transport company located near Keamari Gate No 2. As per Mauripur police SHO Iqbal Ahmed, the homicide was a revenge-driven murder and the victim, Jan Mohammad alias Janu, son of Hussain Bux, had been murdered by his former son-in-law, Lal Bux.

The officer said Mohammad’s body was found with his throat slit inside a company quarter and was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. He added that Muhammad and Bux were both residents of District Sanghar and Muhammad’s daughter, Shahzadi, had been married to Bux. The couple had divorced a year ago.

The killer and the victim also had family relations as Muhammad was Bux’s uncle. The families, however, had been embroiled in a dispute since the divorce. According to the SHO, Muhammad’s wife told the police that he worked as a mason at a company in Lea Market and had not been coming home due to his workload.

“Mohammad’s wife says she spoke to him over the phone on Saturday. Mohammad told her he would come home that night but he never did,” said the SHO. The body of the deceased was handed over to heirs for burial and a case was registered on the complaint of Mohammad’s wife against her former son-in-law, Lal Bux.

Woman commits suicide

A 55-year-old woman who was suffering mental health issues took her own life by jumping off the balcony of her apartment near Cantt Station on Monday. Frere police SHO Rana Lateef said Irshad Bibi, wife of Javed, ended her life by jumping off from the balcony of her eighth floor apartment in Anthony Plaza.

He said the victim was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) but was pronounced dead on arrival. As per the officer, Irshad Bibi has a daughter and a son and she was suffering from mental illness for the past 24 years.