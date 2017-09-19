Robber kills associate for relations with wife

Suspicions of illicit relations with his wife drove a robber to murdering his accomplice in Baldia Town No. 4 ½ on Monday.

Madina Colony police SHO Imtiaz Tanoli told The News that the dead body of Faisal, 28, son of Ghulam Hussain, was found in his own house at Timber Market, Baldia Town No. 4 ½. He said a police team shifted the body to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) where a medico-legal examiner said the victim died of a single bullet to his chest.

Sharing details of the case, SHO Tanoli said the main suspect was Jameel who was part of a street criminal gang with Faisal and another man, Majid. The officer said Jameel had been arrested earlier while robbing people at gunpoint and was sent to jail by a court.

During his incarceration, the SHO claimed, Jameel’s wife, Ambreen, developed relations with Faisal. “When Jameel was released, people told him all sorts of things and that drove him to murder,” said the SHO, adding that Faisal had unknowingly taken Jameel to his house on Sunday night.