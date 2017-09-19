Court orders filing case against KE officials

A local court on Monday ordered the Model Colony police to register a case against the Karachi Electric’s (KE) chairman and chief controller officer after they were termed responsible for the death of an eight-year-old boy by electrocution.

The court of the district and sessions judge (East) passed orders on an application moved by a local leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami and vice chairman of a union council, Taufeequddin Siddiqui, who maintained in his plea that his nephew, Azaan, was electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole during rain.

The applicant said the KE had failed to take safety measures to save people from electrocution in rainy days. He said the KE administration was responsible for the death of his nephew.