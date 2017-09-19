India’s Dixon Technologies soars

MUMBAI: Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose as much as 70 percent on their trading debut on Monday as investors bet on the strong outlook for the contract electronics manufacturer that counts some of the leading global names among its clients. The stock was trading at 2,897.45 rupees as of 0531 GMT, 64 percent higher than its IPO issue price of 1,766 rupees. It went as high as 2,999 rupees earlier in the day.

The company´s initial public offering (IPO) to raise 6 billion rupees ($93.7 million) had been subscribed nearly 118 times, making it one of the most-subscribed IPOs this year. Dixon Technologies´ healthy order book and tie-ups with companies such as Panasonic Corp and Koninklijke Philips N. V should improve revenue and margins going forward, said Jaikishan Parmar, an equity analyst with Mumbai´s Angel Broking. —