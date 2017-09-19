ITCN Asia 2017 kicks off today

KARACHI: Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair will inaugurate the three-day 17th ITCN Asia 2017 today (Tuesday) at Karachi Expo Centre, a handout said on Monday.

“Pakistan’s biggest international exhibition and conference on information technology and telecommunications will continue until September 21, 2017,” the organisers said in the statement.

They said the concurrent events of this year’s insightful forum are Security Asia, Fire & Safety Asia, Lights & LED Asia, and Consumer Electronics Asia. “The event promises great enrichment to this dynamic and valuable industry and its scope is expected to be greater than all its previous annual events, with numerous new features added to it,” the officials said.

The statement added that the event was occupying over 150,000 sq-feet of exhibition area, and expected more than 600 international and domestic brands with 150-plus foreign delegates and participants from more than 25 countries.

“Well over 50 startup companies and experts along with 100,000+ visitors are expected to grace the event, which is designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths for capacity-building in this fast-evolving industry,” it said.