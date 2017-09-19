Cotton improves

Karachi

Active trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg.Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said market prices are fluctuating looking at the demand and supply issues.

“Since, yarn sales are receiving good prices, there is an increase in the demand of lint that resulted in an increase in the spot rates,” he added.

A total of 24 transactions were recorded of around 22,000 bales at a price of Rs5,900 to Rs6,200/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Mirpurkhas, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Saleh Pat, Khairpur and Nawabshah in Sindh and Haroonabad, Burewala, Mian Channu, Rajanpur, Hasilpur, Alipur and Bakhar in Punjab.