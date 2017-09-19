Oil climbs

Singapore

U.S. crude oil prices rose above $50 per barrel on Monday and were near last week´s multi-month highs as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to restart after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $49.99 by 0653 GMT, after earlier nudging above the $50 per barrel mark towards the more than three-month high of $50.50 reached last Thursday.

Brent crude futures, the benchmark for oil prices outside the United States, were at $55.66 a barrel, up 4 cents, and also not far from the near five-month high of $55.99 touched on Thursday.

"Demand forecasts from OPEC and IEA continued to improve sentiment in the market. Refineries are also reporting a much better recovery from the recent hurricanes," ANZ bank said on Monday.