Gold slips

Bengaluru

Gold slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks on Monday as the dollar and equities rallied, while prospects of monetary policy tightening in the United States ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the metal.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,315.36 an ounce by 0658 GMT. Earlier in the session, gold hit $1314.36, its lowest since Aug 31. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.5 percent to $1,319 an ounce. "Further risk-taking appetite left gold prices in the dust," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan. Asian shares hit a decade high on Monday and the dollar hovered around an eight-week peak against the yen, in the start to a week in which the Fed is likely to announce balance sheet tapering. The two-day Fed Open Market Committee meeting will be closely watched by markets as the U.S. central bank is expected to announce its balance sheet reduction plans while keeping interest rates unchanged.