Artiste Iftikhar Qaisar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Prominent artiste Iftikhar Qaisar passed away in Peshawar on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 60. He had been under treatment for a week in Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

He acted in Urdu, Pashto and Hindko dramas of Pakistan Television for more than 40 years. He also received the President’s Pride of Performance Award for his outstanding performance. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Kohati Gate locality of Peshawar.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and others expressed their deep grief over his demise. They sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.