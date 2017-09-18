Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Artiste Iftikhar Qaisar passes away

Artiste Iftikhar Qaisar passes away

ISLAMABAD: Prominent artiste Iftikhar Qaisar passed away in Peshawar on Sunday after protracted illness. He was 60. He had been under treatment for a week in Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

He acted in Urdu, Pashto and Hindko dramas of Pakistan Television for more than 40 years. He also received the President’s Pride of Performance Award for his outstanding performance.  His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Kohati Gate locality of Peshawar.

President Mamnoon Hussain, Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif, Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and others expressed their deep grief over his  demise. They sympathised with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement