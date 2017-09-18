US behind political instability in Pakistan: Fazl

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has alleged that the United States (US) is behind the political instability in the country.

Speaking during the Executive Council meeting and later addressing the party activists in Lakki Marwat on Sunday, Fazlur Rehman said that attack on World Trade Centre was a conspiracy against the Muslims.

He said that during the dictatorial regime of Pervez Musharraf Pakistan extended unconditional support to the US which was a major mistake. The JUI-F chief said after 9/11 attacks Pakistan was pushed into unneeded and others’ war and instead of extinguishing the fire in neighbouring country Pakistan was also plunged into that fire. Fazlur Rehman ruled out supporting and saving ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in Panama Case.