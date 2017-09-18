Four killed in market explosion in Afghanistan

KHOST: Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in an explosion at a mobile phone market in southeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said, in the latest attack to hit the war-weary country.

The deadly blast comes as the Afghan government considers a plan to arm 20,000 civilians to fight the Taliban and other insurgent groups which have gained ground since US-led Nato combat troops left in 2014.

"The blast happened at around noon in a market where people go to download music and videos to their mobile phones," Khost provincial police chief Faizullah Khairat told AFP. He said the explosion was caused by a "remote controlled bomb".

Khost health department director Habib Shah Ansari confirmed four people had been killed and said "over a dozen wounded" had been taken to hospitals in the provincial capital of the same name. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but the volatile province bordering Pakistan is contested by the Taliban.