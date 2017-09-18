JI to support protest rally against KP government

PESHAWAR: Despite being part of the ruling coalition, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has once again openly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government for the proposed educational act.

It also announced support to a protest rally to be staged by the teachers on Tuesday outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The JI is coalition partner in the KP government with three of its ministers in the cabinet.

However, on Sunday the JI leadership expressed anger that it was not consulted by the provincial government before deciding to implement a new educational act. Many observed that JI was trying its best to quit the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government before the next general election and that was the reason its leaders were confronting PTI on several issues.

The party had openly criticised PTI for not removing the managing director of Bank of Khyber. The bank official who had offended the JI was finally removed, but the issue has triggered a legal battle and is far from resolved. Now the JI has started criticising the PTI over the proposed educational act.

"The government should take the coalition partners along while taking any decision. We came to know about the proposed act through newspapers. The act will pave way for privatisation of the government-run educational institutions and will ruin the future of hundreds of thousands of students," the provincial amir of the JI, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, said while lambasting the PTI-led government on Sunday.

The JI provincial head, who was also critical of the KP government over the issue of Bank of Khyber managing director Shamsul Qayyum, said his party would oppose if the bill was presented in the provincial assembly.

"We will oppose the bill if it is tabled without consulting us and removing our reservations. We also announce support to the protest rally of the teachers from all over the province outside the KP Assembly on September 19," Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said in a statement.

He criticised the standard of education in the province and said that poor parents still cannot enroll their children in schools. He argued that the new act would snatch the right of education from the poor population of the province.

"The provincial government should address the issue instead of further complicating it. We will never allow anyone to make the education department an operation theatre for experiments at the cost of poor students," he declared. He added the government should have consulted the coalition partner before taking a decision about it.