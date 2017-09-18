Political tehsildar, five Levies men martyred in Bajaur blast

KHAR: An official of the political administration and five Levies force personnel were martyred in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device ((IED) in Loy Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that Political Tehsildar Fawad Ali and five Levies soldiers were on the way back after defusing an explosive device in the Tangi Garigal area when their vehicle was targeted with an IED planted by the roadside. The site of the attack is located some 25 kilometres from Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur Agency.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose leadership is based in neighbouring Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing. The TTP, now splintered and weakened, is led by Maulana Fazlullah, who fled to Afghanistan from his native Swat in 2009 following a massive military operation there against the militants.

"Political Tehsildar Fawad Ali and four members of the Levies force were martyred on the spot while another soldier sustained injuries and was taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar," an official of the administration said. He added that the IED was detonated with a remote control device. The official said the injured soldier later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of the terrorists and their facilitators. However, there was no report about any arrest. The funeral prayers of the martyred official and soldiers was offered at the Civil Colony in Khar.

Sector Commander Brigadier Amir Kiyani, Political Agent Amir Khattak, officials and tribal elders attended the funeral. Meanwhile, officials said security has been tightened in Bajaur after the incident. "We have boosted the security. We hope the culprits behind the gruesome attack would be nabbed," an official added.

The last terrorist attack in Fata took place in Kurram Agency when twin bombings in a crowded bazaar in Parachinar martyred nearly 70 persons and caused injuries to more than 200. That attack was claimed by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a proscribed militant group.

APP adds: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned the bomb blast in Bajaur. In a statement, the minister said, "We have to be united to defeat the menace of terrorism." He said the enemy did not want Pakistan to make economic progress. The minister said terrorists and their facilitators involved in terrorism would be brought to justice.