Can there be meaningful change to Pakistan’s minimum wage laws? An increase to the minimum wage is announced in each annual budget with much aplomb, but what very few know is that exceptions to the rule existing within the legal framework make the announcement redundant. The Unskilled Minimum Wage Ordinance 1969 – a dark law for workers –specifies a large number of workers on whom the minimum wage laws simply do not apply. This means that the current minimum wage of Rs15,000 per month for workers is not guaranteed to most of them. Conjoined with the lack of federal or provincial will to enforce minimum wage regulations, it would not be a surprise if less than 10 percent of the workforce that comes under the vague category ‘unskilled’ is paid minimum wage. There is a serious need, of course, to challenge how unskilled work is defined. Agricultural work, home-based work or household help are not jobs that one can perform without a certain degree of skill or training. Major industries, however, continue to put skilled workers in the unskilled categories as well as using third-party contracting practices to keep wages down to a bare minimum. The issue was highlighted recently when a well-known local textile manufacturer and retailer fired workers who had made a formal complaint about their low wages.

Most activists continue to focus on the problem of enforcing basic labour standards, including minimum wages, given how dire the situation is for Pakistan’s working class. The International Labour Organization, however, has focused on a different issue. It has recently asked the government to repeal the UMWO 1969 and ratify the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention, 1970. That is the bare minimum that the federal government can do to put an end to exploitative labour practices across the country. Fair compensation for labour should be at the foundation of our economic growth – especially when each government speaks so much about sustainable growth. Without labour –whether it is defined as skilled or unskilled – any economy would collapse. The irony is that it is those that are the founding blocks of economic activity who are the most exploited. The non-enforcement of minimum wage is not only a moral problem, but also an impediment to economic growth. When over 50 percent of the population cannot partake in the consumption economy, the creation of new demand for goods within the country is limited. This further strengthens the case for a living wage, which would exceed Rs25,000. But we need to move one step at a time. The government must remove the exceptions to the minimum wage regulations as well as starting a serious campaign to enforce minimum wage laws are followed by all employers.