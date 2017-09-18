10-year-long legal battle helped KP Assembly official win promotion

PESHAWAR: After almost 10 years long legal battle against the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speakers, the assembly's Additional Secretary Ghulam Sarwar has finally got ante-date promotion and seniority since 2007 with all consequential benefits through the Service Tribunal.

A two-member Service Tribunal comprising Hamid Mughal and Amin Kundi allowed an appeal of Ghulam Sarwar Khan seeking ante-date promotion since August 18, 2007 and all consequential benefits.

The Service Tribunal dismissed the orders passed by the then and present speakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The orders had deprived the appellant from his seniority and ante-date promotions since 2007.

After the court decision, the appellant has become senior to respondent No 3 (Nasrullah Khan), who is now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretary in grade-21. The appellant has been serving as additional secretary in grade-20.

The appellant submitted before the court that it was for the second time that the petitioner (Ghulam Sarwar) was ignored in promotion. First he was superseded by his junior, Nasrullah Khan, for the post of additional secretary and now the petitioner was superseded by the respondent for the post of assembly secretary in violation of the rules.

He submitted that he was appointed as assistant secretary BPS-17 in Assembly Secretariat on March 11, 1993 through proper selection and had reported his arrival on the same day. On another vacant post, he said, the respondent, Nasrullah Khan was appointed as assistant secretary in grade-17 on March 11, 1993, but he reported his arrival two days later on March 13, 1993.

The appellant said that he was granted selection grade in BPS-18 on July 27, 1998, while Nasrullah got selection grade in BPS-18 on February 27, 2003.

He recalled that he was promoted to the post of deputy secretary-1 on February 27, 2003 and on the other vacancy Narsullah Khan was also promoted as deputy secretary-II on the same date on which he was promoted.

However, the appellant submitted that in the promotion of additional secretary in grade-19, the departmental promotion/recruitment committee was influenced by the working paper and appellant was superseded and respondent Nasrullah Khan was appointed as additional secretary on August 18, 2007.

The appellant then submitted an appeal to the speaker against the decision of promotion committee to supersede him by his junior. The speaker rejected his appeal on September 26, 2007.

He then challenged the speaker's decision in the Peshawar High Court. The high court partially accepted the writ petition and directed the speaker to decide the appeal afresh. Ghulam Sarwar submitted that being an acting speaker of the assembly, the former deputy speaker Khushdil Khan allowed the appeal and reverted respondent Nasrullah Khan from the post of additional secretary to deputy secretary on September 30, 2008.

He said the then speaker Kiramatullah Chagharmati withdrew the decision of deputy speaker Khushdil Khan and restored Nasrullah Khan again as additional secretary in grade-19. The appellant said that he was promoted to additional secretary in grade-19 but his seniority was badly affected as his junior had become his senior due to his illegal promotion by the then speaker KP Assembly.

He explained that he challenged the decision in the high court and sought seniority and benefits from ante-date since 2007. He said the high court directed the KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on December 19, 2013 to decide the seniority issue strictly under the law. He argued that on June 30, 2014, the assembly speaker even deviated from the opinion of the KP advocate general that appellant is senior than respondent Nasrullah Khan and decided the case in favour of the latter after rejecting his appeal.

The appellant then challenged the speaker's decision in the Service Tribunal, which allowed his appeal. The tribunal declared that appellant Ghulam Sarwar was senior to Nasrullah Khan. It directed the government to issue ante-date promotion to the appellant since August 18, 2007 with all consequential benefits.