Religious parties may form alliance for next polls: Haideri

HYDERABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, said on Sunday that religious parties might form an alliance and contest the 2018 general elections from a single platform. All religious parties want to form an alliance to participate in the next general polls, and efforts are under way to make this possible, Haideri told the participants of a conference in Hyderabad. The JUI-F leader said religious parties would ensure that they were not robbed of their mandate. —

