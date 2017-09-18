Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost bilateral ties

ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to further promote bilateral ties between the two countries. This agreement was reached at a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Ashgabat on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the president said land road, air and rail connectivity between the two countries will help enhance trade and prosperity. He said both the countries had equal stance on regional and global issues and there were enormous opportunities to boost trade. The president said Pakistan gave high importance to the timely completion of CASA-1000 projects.

Tajik president on the occasion said that his country would send its trade delegation to the 10th Expo of Pakistan. He also assured that Tajikistan would also take step to restore direct air connectivity with Pakistan. —