Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: I have completed BCom and CMA (Inter) Cost and Management Accountant from ICMAP. Right now I am student of stage 5 and this is the second last stage of CMA. Please guide me about the CMA scope in Pakistan and Gulf countries and what type of industry is best from Textile, FMCG, Petroleum or Power Generation? Also guide me, which specialisation should I choose from Finance, Costing, Taxation or Secretarial Practice? (Umer Zia- Lahore)

Ans: Once you have completed your CMA, you may look at finding a job in Power Generation or Energy Conservation which has a huge demand for financial specialists especially for those with a management background and can develop a good business proposal and feasibility reports for these kinds of projects.

Q2: I am doing MBA in Banking & Finance and I want to ask you that what kind of short courses are suitable to enhance the worth of my degree. I am going to complete my degree in a year, but I am very confused that how to start my professional career? (Imran- Faisalabad)

Ans: I will suggest that you find an internship in a bank or a financial institution even if it’s without a salary. The training you will have by working will be far more useful and effective than a short course.

Q3: I want to take your precious advice regarding my career. I have taken my final exams of electronic engineering from Sir Syed University, Karachi and waiting for my results. Please guide me what should I study now? An MS, MBA or other and which one you think is the best? Should I study abroad and which country is cheaper so I can afford my expenses? Kindly guide me for the solution (Irfan- Peshawar)

Ans: You have two clear options leading to an MS after which I would suggest you to work for few years and then look at doing a management course such as MBA. With your current background I would recommend that you do a PG degree in Mechatronics or the second option would be communication engineering choosing wireless and mobile communication as a specialisation. Both degrees are here to stay for many years to come and shall not limit your prospects abroad and in Pakistan.

Q4: Sir, my son is doing BS (Town Planning) from UET Lahore. What is the scope of this degree in Pakistan and abroad and also advise in which discipline should he do his masters? (Khurram- Kasur)

Ans: Town planning is a unique area of specialty and he should get employed in Pakistan and Middle East but if he tops up with the masters in construction management this will give him an edge over other colleagues in his area.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).