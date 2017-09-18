Mon September 18, 2017
National

September 18, 2017

Ex-president Tarar undergoes MitraClip procedure

RAWALPINDI: Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar has undergone MitraClip procedure here at the Rawalpidi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

RIC Head Maj Gen Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani said on Sunday that the former president was now better after the successful MitraClip procedure and would be discharged soon. “MitraClip is a new treatment for mitral valve repair and can take the place of surgical heart valve replacement in older patients. The technology has been introduced in the country for the first time,” he added. The former president was admitted to hospital on Saturday night after feeling chest pain. —

Comments

