When will Suu Kyi speak?

The lives of Rohingya Muslims are inexpensive. This is why they are being killed by Myanmar forces. The houses of these people are being burnt to ground. The silence of world powers, including Muslim countries, has aggravated the situation. Except for Turkey, almost every country has maintained silence over the matter. The people are being killed mercilessly and the neighbouring countries are not even opening their borders for those who somehow manage to escape the situation. The UN is also silent over the matter. The Burmese politician, Aung San Suu Kyi, is a Nobel peace prize winner and she has done absolutely nothing to stop the violence. This is not the display of power. This is the failure of humanity.

The entire Muslim world should strongly protest the violence. All these countries must force the UN to take serious action. Pressure should be exerted on the Myanmar government so that it stops the violence immediately. If the country continues to commit atrocities against the innocent people, other countries should cut their trade ties with Myanmar. Strict measures are needed to be taken to provide relief to the people.

Afaque Ahmed (Sukkur)