Justice is lost

According to the news report relating to the hearing of review petitions filed by the Sharif family against the Panama Papers case verdict, Honourable Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that “It was just the tip of an iceberg and if the petitioners are bent upon to compel the court to uncover the whole of it, then they should not complain about the consequences later,”.

True justice means to unveil all facts. Holding on to certain information will trample with the essence of justice.

Dr Irfan Zafar (North Vancouver, Canada)