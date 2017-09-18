Beware of robbers

Street crimes have again become a common routine. Shopkeepers are living in constant fear. The pattern of all these crimes is the same. A group of three to four men will break into a shop. They will hold the man at the counter at gun point and will take all the cash. At some cases, resistance of shopkeepers have cost them their life. On the other hand, the people are being robbed mercilessly in broad day light and if the amount of money is scarce, the victims are brutally beaten. No one seems to know how this problem can be tackled.

Some believes that the reason for the increase in street crimes is unemployment. The majority of the people in Pakistan live below the poverty line. They do not have a proper source of income. Therefore they get involved in such crimes to make some money. The concerned authorities must look into the matter and provide jobs opportunities to the people.

Huzaifa Shakeel Ahmed (Karachi)