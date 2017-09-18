Mon September 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Beware of robbers

Beware of robbers

Street crimes have again become a common routine. Shopkeepers are living in constant fear. The pattern of all these crimes is the same. A group of three to four men will break into a shop. They will hold the man at the counter at gun point and will take all the cash. At some cases, resistance of shopkeepers have cost them their life. On the other hand, the people are being robbed mercilessly in broad day light and if the amount of money is scarce, the victims are brutally beaten. No one seems to know how this problem can be tackled.

Some believes that the reason for the increase in street crimes is unemployment. The majority of the people in Pakistan live below the poverty line. They do not have a proper source of income. Therefore they get involved in such crimes to make some money. The concerned authorities must look into the matter and provide jobs opportunities to the people.

Huzaifa Shakeel Ahmed (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement