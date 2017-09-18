It is commendable that the government is paying special attention to the development of Balochistan. It is making concerted efforts to provide all essential facilities to the people on a priority basis. Various projects with a total cost of Rs700 billion are in pipeline. Once these projects are completed, the water and electricity issues in the area will be resolved.

Also, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has inaugurated the much-delayed Kachhi Canal in Dera Bugti. The prime minister has assured residents that problem of drinking water in Dera Bugti and Domki will be resolved soon.It is hoped that all the development projects will change the destiny of the people of Balochistan.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat (Lahore)